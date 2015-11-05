FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney says too soon to say if will serve longer than 5 years - Bloomberg TV
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

BoE's Carney says too soon to say if will serve longer than 5 years - Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that he could not rule out serving longer than five years as head of Britain’s central bank, after previously appearing keen to spend only a limited time away from his native Canada.

Asked in a Bloomberg TV interview if he might serve more than five years, Carney, who took office in July 2013, said: “I‘m not even half way into my five years so it’s far too early to answer that.”

Finance minister George Osborne shortened the eight-year term for BoE governors to five in order to attract Carney, who told a British parliament committee in 2013 that he had personal and professional reasons for only wanting to serve five years. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.