BoE's Carney says continues to see strong UK domestic demand
November 27, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

BoE's Carney says continues to see strong UK domestic demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain faces a difficult global economic environment but demand in its domestic economy remains strong, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a regional newspaper interview published on Friday.

Carney said Britain’s economic expansion was not driven by excess borrowing, and that businesses were investing, in an interview with the Gazette, a newspaper based in Teesside, northeastern England.

“It is a pretty unforgiving global environment. Growth has been weak for some time and in the last year or so growth in emerging markets has started to weaken further,” he was quoted as saying.

“But on the other side of that is the fact that the UK economy is one of the strongest of the advanced economies and we continue to see strong domestic demand and households spending money because real incomes are growing,” he added.

Reporting by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
