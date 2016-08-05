FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Carney: UK not in a repeat of financial crisis
August 5, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Bank of England's Carney: UK not in a repeat of financial crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday Britain's economic problems today are not a repeat of the financial crisis and that Britons should not worry about the supply of credit.

Carney was speaking after the BoE cut rates to a new record low 0.25 percent and expanded its quantitative easing programme by 60 billion pounds ($79 billion).

"People should not worry about the supply of credit, this is not after the financial crisis, this isn't during the euro crisis - this is a modern financial sector that is working," Carney told LBC radio.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden

