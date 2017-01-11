Steady hands please. Brexit likened to game of Jenga for UK banks

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday he agreed with a leading London banker who likened Britain's financial services industry to the wobbly game of Jenga.

Pull one piece of wood out from a "Jenga tower" and you risk the lot collapsing, Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC, warned on Tuesday, in a reference to bank jobs moving out of London's City as a result of Britain leaving the European Union.

In a Brexit grilling with lawmakers, Carney said he agreed, given the self-reinforcing in Britain's financial services industry forcing over recent decades. [nL5N1F149G}

"At some point, losing elements of that has outsized - could have outsized - effects, and these are some of the judgments that the government will have to make," he said. (Reporting by UK bureau Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)