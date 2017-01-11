FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Bank of England's Carney says curbing consumer lending would be "big call"
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 7 months ago

Bank of England's Carney says curbing consumer lending would be "big call"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it would be a "big call" for the central bank to rein in rapid growth in lending to consumers, which picked up strongly last year and brought some echoes of the period before the global financial crisis.

British consumer borrowing increased at the fastest annual rate in more than 11 years in November, the BoE said last week, and Carney told lawmakers that the momentum appeared to have continued into the Christmas holiday season. (Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Louise Ireland)

