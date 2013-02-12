Incoming Bank of England head supports Everton soccer club

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mark Carney, who will soon become the head of the central bank in soccer-mad Britain, revealed on Tuesday he is a supporter of English Premier League football club Everton.

Carney, currently governor of the Bank of Canada, disclosed his allegiance to the club - known as the Toffees - when asked at a Canadian parliamentary committee whether he followed traditional heavyweights Manchester United or Chelsea.

Everton, based in the northwest city of Liverpool, is sixth in the Premier League. The team last won the title in 1987.

“I am an Everton supporter ... I have got some cousins in Liverpool,” said the governor, a Canadian who played ice hockey at university and who also follows the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers.

“It’s been more enjoyable being an Edmonton Oilers supporter than it has been being an Everton supporter of late, but since the Oilers are coming back strong this year let’s hope the Toffees (do). In fact, Everton’s doing okay,” he said.

Carney will take over from Mervyn King as Bank of England governor on July 1 this year. The Premier League season ends in May. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)