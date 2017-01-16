FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Asked about sterling fall, BoE's Carney says it moves up and down
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 7 months ago

Asked about sterling fall, BoE's Carney says it moves up and down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined on Monday to say if the central bank would respond to the sharp fall in the pound, saying only that the value of sterling goes up and down.

"The best I can say is that the value of the pound will go up and down," Carney said, after being asked a question about the outlook for the currency after delivering a speech at the London School of Economics.

Earlier on Monday, the pound fell to some of the lowest levels against the dollar seen in more than three decades.

Carney also repeated his view that leaving the European Union has the potential to reinforce existing risks facing Britain's economy. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.