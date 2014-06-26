FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE has more tools to control housing market if needed - Carney
#Bank of England
June 26, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

BoE has more tools to control housing market if needed - Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has a “broad range” of extra tools to control the housing market if its latest measures to moderate mortgage lending are ineffective, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

“We have a broad range of additional tools that we could use. Obviously what we’re announcing today, one could change the calibration of that if that were appropriate,” Carney said, speaking at a news conference to present a report from the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee.

Carney said these additional tools could comprise a sector capital buffer for lenders, and ultimately the Bank could use monetary policy if macroprudential tools are not effective. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

