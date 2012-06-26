HIGHLIGHTS-BoE policymakers address parliament committee

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Following are comments from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, chief economist Spencer Dale and external policymakers Ben Broadbent and David Miles to parliament’s Treasury Committee.

The comments are from Governor Mervyn King unless otherwise stated:

ON THE NEED FOR LOOSE MONETARY POLICY:

“I think that everyone on the (Monetary Policy) Committee has been voting for a very easy monetary policy, everyone is united on the need for a very loose monetary policy. At the margin, there are slight differences of view about precisely how loose it should be.”

KING ON A POSSIBLE RATE CUT:

“There is nothing in principle against cutting bank rate further if that turns out to be necessary.”

“We haven’t rejected it (interest rate cut) ... In present circumstances we think the arguments that led us not to go below 50 basis points last time still apply, and we are still concerned that we would squeeze the net interest margin on particularly smaller building societies, which would make their position vulnerable.”

KING ON MONETARY POLICY AND ASSET PURCHASES:

”It is very difficult to imagine monetary policy going much further and I think that my colleagues in the euro area and the Federal Reserve have said similar things.

”Of course we can continue to expand asset purchases and I think we certainly, as David Miles has said and I agree and share his view, could do more on that and there is no immediate limit or constraint on that.

”We will just have to see how this situation plays out and work out what to do (and see if) we can identify further special areas of concern, then we can work with the government to deal with those.

“We haven’t run out of road in terms of our basic policy weapon, asset purchases, and we are prepared to use that if necessary.”

KING ON MONETARY POLICY:

“Monetary policy still does work by injecting more money into the economy.”

KING ON MONEY SUPPLY:

“I’ve been keen to engage in asset purchases - despite the risks and all the problems that I know many people think are important - to prevent the decline in broad money in this country.”

KING ON POLICY MIX

“We don’t actually have tight fiscal policy. We have got loose monetary policy, a big depreciation of the exchange rate, a loose fiscal policy which is very slowly and gradually tightening. All of that makes sense and as far as I can see everyone is broadly in the place of wanting that.”

MILES ON CUTTING BANK RATE:

“There is at least a question mark about whether it is effective and as long as one has other levers which are effective - which I think we do, quantitative easing - then I think cutting bank rate is not the most attractive strategy.”

“The neat macroeconomic impact of cutting bank rate, the question ‘does it or does it not increase the amount of demand in the economy?', it seemed to me that it was ambiguous, it wasn’t clear that it would do what we would want it to and therefore it’s not the most effective way of loosening monetary policy.”

MILES ON WEAK INFLATION

“It is reassuring that the evidence that most of us see for very weak domestically generated inflation pressures now looks like it is consistent with the measured rate of inflation. That has been a significant factor in people’s views about what the right policy is.”

BROADBENT ON CASE FOR MORE QE:

“Having become aware of the possibility of these other policies, that too gave me pause because to some degree at least one can regard them as, if not substitutes, then having similar effects.”

KING ON THE CHANGING ECONOMY:

“In the last six weeks ... I am very struck by how much has changed since we produced our May Inflation Report.”

KING ON EFFECTS OF UNCERTAINTY:

“What is making our task extremely difficult is that we find it very hard to judge what will be the pressure on inflation two or three years down the road ... There is just enormous uncertainty out there, I have no idea what is going to happen in the euro area.”

KING ON THE EURO ZONE:

“I am pessimistic. I am particularly concerned because over two years now we have seen the situation in the euro area get worse and the problem being pushed down the road.”

“If things do go badly wrong in the euro area, that would, as I said at Mansion House, be a dent to the capital position of our banks.”

“I think in the euro area they still need to confront the challenge that a lot of loans, positions will have been taken up, the ones which debtors will find impossible to repay and hence the debtors can’t repay.”

KING ON EMERGING MARKETS AND THE UNITED STATES:

”What has particularly concerned me in the last several months - why I have voted for more easing policy - was my concern about the worsening I see in the position in Asia and other emerging markets.

“And my colleagues in the United States are more concerned than they were at the beginning of the year about what is happening to the American economy.”

KING ON GLOBAL CHALLENGES:

“We are in the middle of a deep crisis, with enormous challenges to put our own banking system right and challenges for the rest of the world that they are struggling with.”

KING ON HOW LONG CRISIS WILL LAST:

“When this crisis began in 2007-2008, most people including ourselves did not believe that we would still be right in the thick of it, in the middle of it, quite this late. And all the way through, I’ve said to this committee that I don’t think we are yet half-way through - I’ve always said that and I‘m still saying it.”

KING ON NEED FOR INTERNATIONAL CO-OPERATION:

“I don’t think any one country can get out of this easily on its own. It will require a great deal of international co-operation. And that is why it is very striking that our friends and colleagues in the United States spend so much time worrying about developments in the euro area.”

KING ON VERY LOW INTEREST RATES:

“There is no doubt, and the BIS (Bank for International Settlements) referred to this at the weekend, I spent the weekend in Basel for their annual general meeting. They pointed to the fact that, in the long run, (having) very low interest rates is not a healthy position for an economy to be in and I share that view.”

KING ON LOST CAPACITY:

“My own judgment is that in the very long run we will be able to get back the capacity that we might have lost but it will take a long time.”

MILES ON CAPACITY:

“I am concerned that unless we get demand and growth up to more normal levels, some of what is currently unused capacity will turn into lost capacity ... If we don’t get growth back relatively quickly, that affects permanently the amount of capacity in the economy.”

KING ON WHETHER MACROPRUDENTIAL TOOLS SHOULD BE USED SYMMETRICALLY:

“Yes, absolutely.”

BROADBENT ON POWER OF NEW STIMULUS SCHEMES:

“Whether these things are sufficient to deal with the downward pressure that we are getting, or at least the reduction in the inflation profile we are getting, we will have to judge month by month.”

DALE ON FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME:

“A key design principle that we are working on is that access to the scheme is directly related to the extent that banks increase their net lending to the real economy. That is a fundamental design feature of this scheme.”

KING ON FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME:

Asked when the ‘funding for lending’ scheme is to be launched, King said: “In a very few weeks. The final discussions to produce the design of the scheme will be completed this week.”

“That (Treasury indemnity for the ‘funding for lending’ scheme) is one of the issues that is under discussion at present... The nature of the scheme is one where it may not be necessary, we are not buying assets here.”

“I can give no guarantee (that the funding for lending scheme will increase banks’ loan books). That will depend on what happens in the world economy and the impact of that in the UK.”

“This is a scheme that provides a strong financial incentive to banks to expand lending ... I have had a meeting with the chief executives of the biggest banks (about the scheme) - after it was announced at Mansion House.”

KING ON STIGMA OF USING BOE‘S DISCOUNT WINDOW FACILITY:

“I think we’ve done what we can and my belief is that it (stigma) has been effectively resolved.”

“They’ve (British banks) all been pre-positioning large amounts of collateral under the discount window facility and we welcome that.”

KING ON BOE‘S ECTR LIQUIDITY FACILITY:

“We are about to put in place a new facility to provide banks with back-stop liquidity, which they haven’t shown a great need for so far - the auction went but it went at the lowest price.”

“I didn’t want the Bank (of England) to find itself in a position where over the next six months something would go wrong that would create a demand for liquidity to which we would then be responding at the last minute. I wanted to get the ECTR (Extended Collateral Term Repo) activated, so that people knew it was there.”

“If we feel that there is no need for it because circumstances have improved, then that (ending the ECTR scheme) is certainly possible. The question of whether we will hold new auctions is one that we will review after six months.”

KING ON LIQUIDITY RULES:

”The regulation which is proposed to be introduced at an international level ... these potential regulations do not adequately in my view take into account the way in which central banks provide liquidity in stressed times.

“(There is) a great deal of concern about an inadvertent application of overly tight regulation in present circumstances.”

KING ON SEPARATION OF BANKS:

”My personal view has always been that there was real merit in pursuing the separation of this utility-type banking from investment banking.

“We need more competition and more new entrants into UK banking.”

KING ON NATWEST:

“Once the current (NatWest) difficulties are over, then we will need the FSA to go in and carry out a very detailed investigation to find out, first of all, what went wrong and then perhaps even more importantly why it took so long to recover.”

”What I can assure everyone of is that the (RBS/NatWest) problems are not problems of the way in which banks interconnect the general payment system ... and there is not risk to that ...

“They are not liquidity problems, this is an operational problem.”

KING ON SELF-FULFILLING DOWNTURN:

”The confidence that is particularly lacking now is the confidence to invest today rather than wait and see what happens to the euro area and other developments over the next two years.

“It is postponing decisions that companies fully expect to take at some point - that now is not the time to commit. If everyone does that, then you do indeed get a self-fulfilling downturn in the economy.”

MILES ON COMPANIES’ OPTIMISM:

“Although business surveys are not filled with optimism, there are some signs that companies are slightly more optimistic about where we will be in 12 months or 18 months. I have spent quite a lot of time talking to companies around the country and there is a degree of optimism that things will get better.”

KING ON POSSIBLE MERGER OF MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE AND FINANCIAL POLICY COMMITTEE:

”I think it is too early to say ‘let’s merge the MPC and FPC’. Let’s look out and see what happens to the instruments of the FPC, after all this parliament haven’t even decided which ones to delegate ...

“Let’s give it five years ... Given the first five years, do we still think it’s sensible to have separate committees or to put them together? I think that’s a good question to ask then but not now.”