TABLE-UK banks report slower growth in credit availability for companies, mortgages
April 3, 2013 / 8:32 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-UK banks report slower growth in credit availability for companies, mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q3 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

2013---2012-----------------

Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +17.0 +26.2 +21.9 -4.1 +3.8 - next 3 months +15.8 +24.7 +36.1 +0.1 -8.7

Household unsecured - past 3 months +12.7 +6.6 -4.2 +8.1 +4.7

- next 3 months +14.6 +14.6 +6.8 +5.6 -10.4 Corporate - past 3 months +12.3 +29.4 -5.5 -3.2 +2.6 - next 3 months +3.1 +14.9 +2.6 +0.7 -6.4

