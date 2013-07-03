TABLE-British lenders see further rise in mortgage demand in Q3

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q3 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

2013----------2012-----------

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +17.4 +17.0 +26.2 +21.9 -4.1 - next 3 months +17.2 +15.8 +24.7 +36.1 +0.1 Household unsecured - past 3 months +18.1 +12.7 +6.6 -4.2 +8.1 - next 3 months +26.6 +14.6 +14.6 +6.8 +5.6 Corporate - past 3 months +14.2 +12.3 +29.4 -5.5 -3.2 - next 3 months +3.5 +3.1 +14.9 +2.6 +0.7