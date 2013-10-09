FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK lenders plan to increase lending to companies in Q4 - central bank
October 9, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK lenders plan to increase lending to companies in Q4 - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q3 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

2013--------------------2012------

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +21.7 +17.4 +17.0 +26.2 +21.9 - next 3 months -4.5* +17.2 +15.8 +24.7 +36.1 Household unsecured - past 3 months +17.2 +18.1 +12.7 +6.6 -4.2 - next 3 months +19.2 +26.6 +14.6 +14.6 +6.8 Corporate - past 3 months +8.5 +14.2 +12.3 +29.4 -5.5 - next 3 months +9.7 +3.5 +3.1 +14.9 +2.6 * Lowest since Q1 2012

