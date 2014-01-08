TABLE-BoE says lenders plan to increase mortgage, business lending in Q1

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q4 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

2013---------------------------2012

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +13.8 +21.7 +17.4 +17.0 +26.2 - next 3 months +20.7 -4.5 +17.2 +15.8 +24.7 Household unsecured - past 3 months +2.6 +17.2 +18.1 +12.7 +6.6 - next 3 months +17.9 +19.2 +26.6 +14.6 +14.6 Corporate - past 3 months +22.2 +8.5 +14.2 +12.3 +29.4 - next 3 months +16.1 +9.7 +3.5 +3.1 +14.9