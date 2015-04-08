FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK banks see demand for mortgages picking up in Q2 - BoE survey
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-UK banks see demand for mortgages picking up in Q2 - BoE survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q1 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

--2015--------2014----------------

Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months -4.1 +7.8 -28.5 +8.2 +5.8 - next 3 months +8.5 +1.5 +17.7 -1.3 +13.0 Household unsecured - past 3 months +15.4 +16.7 +13.6 +10.8 +7.4 - next 3 months +1.6 +8.0 +17.8 +7.8 +5.7 Corporate - past 3 months +0.6 +2.0 +2.6 +4.8 +12.7 - next 3 months +1.5^ +3.6 +1.7 +13.7 +14.4

^ Weakest expected corporate credit lending for next three months since Q2 2012 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
