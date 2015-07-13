TABLE-BoE survey shows sharp rise in demand for mortgages in Q2

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q2 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

----2015--------------2014--------

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +8.8 -4.1 +7.8 -28.5 +8.2 - next 3 months +7.5 +8.5 +1.5 +17.7 -1.3 Household unsecured - past 3 months +2.6 +15.4 +16.7 +13.6 +10.8 - next 3 months +1.6 +1.6 +8.0 +17.8 +7.8 Corporate - past 3 months +0.6 +0.6 +2.0 +2.6 +4.8 - next 3 months +9.6 +1.5 +3.6 +1.7 +13.7 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)