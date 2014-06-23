FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-BoE says lenders expect no change in household secured credit availability in Q3
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 23, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-BoE says lenders expect no change in household secured credit availability in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - British lenders expect no change in secured credit availability for households in the next three months, a Bank of England survey showed on Monday.

2014----------2013--------------

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 CREDIT AVAILABILITY

Household secured - past 3 months +8.2 +5.8 +13.8 +21.7 +17.4 - next 3 months -1.3 +13.0 +20.7 -4.5 +17.2

Household unsecured - past 3 months +10.8 +7.4 +2.6 +17.2 +18.1 - next 3 months +7.8 +5.7 +17.9 +19.2 +26.6

Corporate - past 3 months +4.8 +12.7 +22.2 +8.5 +14.2 - next 3 months +13.7 +14.4 +16.1 +9.7 +3.5 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.