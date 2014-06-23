TABLE-BoE says lenders expect no change in household secured credit availability in Q3

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - British lenders expect no change in secured credit availability for households in the next three months, a Bank of England survey showed on Monday.

2014----------2013--------------

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 CREDIT AVAILABILITY

Household secured - past 3 months +8.2 +5.8 +13.8 +21.7 +17.4 - next 3 months -1.3 +13.0 +20.7 -4.5 +17.2

Household unsecured - past 3 months +10.8 +7.4 +2.6 +17.2 +18.1 - next 3 months +7.8 +5.7 +17.9 +19.2 +26.6

Corporate - past 3 months +4.8 +12.7 +22.2 +8.5 +14.2 - next 3 months +13.7 +14.4 +16.1 +9.7 +3.5 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)