Bank of England deputy governor says Greek situation "very dangerous"
July 2, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England deputy governor says Greek situation "very dangerous"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The deepening economic crisis in Greece is “very dangerous” and the Bank of England needs to prepare for the worst, Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday.

“It’s a very volatile situation. It’s a very fluid situation. It is a very dangerous situation.... We have to prepare for the worst,” Cunliffe said in an interview with BBC Radio 4.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that the BoE was ready to take whatever action was required to limit the spillover if Greece were to leave the euro zone. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kim Coghill)

