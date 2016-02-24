Bank of England's Cunliffe - ready to use policy tools if needed

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday that he still believed Britain’s economy was in a slow recovery following the financial crisis but that the central bank was ready to provide more stimulus if needed.

“My central projection remains that the UK economy will continue to grow solidly and that inflation will return to target over the next few years,” Cunliffe said in a speech.

But policymakers had to be sensitive to changes in the economy and to the risk of shocks, he said.

“We have a range of tools at our disposal and should be ready to use them whichever risk materialises,” Cunliffe said.

On Tuesday, BoE Governor Mark Carney said the central bank could cut interest rates or expand its bond-buying programme if Britain’s economy suffered a slowdown and needed more stimulus. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)