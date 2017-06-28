LONDON, June 28 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday that he wanted to see how far
improvements in business investment and exports could compensate
for a consumer slowdown before deciding to raise interest rates.
Cunliffe stressed weak wage growth and said the lesson from
the last few years was that Britain's economy had not generated
much domestic inflation pressure, despite a sharp fall in
unemployment.
Asked in a BBC radio interview if now was the right time to
raise interest rates, Cunliffe said:
"(Consumer spending) is slowing as households' real incomes
are squeezed by higher inflation, we expect some of that slowing
to be offset by growth in business investment, growth in
exports. And I want to see how that plays out."
"(We) do have to look at what's happening to domestic
inflation pressure, and I think that on the data we have at the
moment, gives us a bit of time to see how this evolves,"
Cunliffe said.
