No housing bubble in UK - next BoE deputy governor
October 14, 2013 / 3:29 PM / 4 years ago

No housing bubble in UK - next BoE deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s housing market does not appear to be entering a new price bubble, Jon Cunliffe, who is due to start as a deputy governor of the Bank of England next month, said on Monday.

He also told members of parliament’s Treasury Committee that property prices needed to be watched very carefully and the bank had powers to deal with them.

He is due to replace Paul Tucker as the BoE’s deputy governor responsible for financial stability on Nov. 1.

Cunliffe has most recently served as Britain’s top envoy to the European Union in Brussels. In a previous role he led British negotiators at G8 and G20 negotiations during the financial crisis.

