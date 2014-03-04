FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Cunliffe says EU banks tests must be credible
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
March 4, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

BoE's Cunliffe says EU banks tests must be credible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - This year’s European Union stress tests of top banks must be robust and transparent enough to be credible, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

The EU’s banking watchdog, the European Banking Authority, helped by the European Central Bank, will test leading banks to make sure they hold enough capital to withstand rocky markets.

The tests will prepare the ground for the ECB to supervise directly some 30 euro-zone lenders from November as part of a banking union to help draw a line under the region’s debt crisis.

“I think they have a huge incentive to do it properly because they (ECB) are taking these banks on,” Cunliffe told a House of Lords committee.

A badly done test would damage the ECB’s reputation, he added.

“The history of stress tests in the euro zone and in the EU has not been particularly strong and it’s important that this exercise is credible,” Cunliffe said.

This puts a premium on the methodology and the scenarios used in the stress tests which should be fully transparent to allow investors to run their own tests, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.