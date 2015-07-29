FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Cunliffe sees worry over market reaction to a U.S. rate hike
July 29, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's Cunliffe sees worry over market reaction to a U.S. rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said he had concerns about how fragile financial markets would adjust to an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, in an interview published on Wednesday.

Cunliffe told the Guardian newspaper that financial markets were “quite fragile” at the moment.

“If and when U.S. interest rates go up ... there are concerns about how the market will adjust,” he said. “This must be the most advertised, well signalled change in monetary policy in the history of man. Nonetheless you don’t know. These are different sorts of markets to the ones we had before,” he added.

* To read the interview, see here (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

