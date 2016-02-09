FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

BoE deputy governor says should consider action if credit grows faster than GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday that the central bank should not wait too long to act to strengthen financial stability if lending grows faster than the economy as a whole.

While household debt is more likely to be sustainable over the long term thanks to a structural shift to lower interest rate levels, British households’ debt position remained vulnerable if borrowing rose faster than income.

“Given the vulnerability that already exists and the powerful drivers in the UK, particularly the housing market, if credit began again to grow faster than GDP, I would want to think about action to manage the financial stability risks sooner rather than later,” Cunliffe said in a speech to the British Property Federation in London. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and David Milliken)

