FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Cunliffe: Markets pushing back BoE rate hike bets into 2019 not justified
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

BoE's Cunliffe: Markets pushing back BoE rate hike bets into 2019 not justified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday he had seen nothing to justify market moves in the last month that have pushed back expectations for the BoE’s first interest rate hike towards the end of the decade.

Cunliffe said market pricing of the BoE’s first rate hike had been pushed out by two years compared with only a month ago, into the second quarter of 2019 .

“I can’t see anything in the economic news that would lead to a shift like that,” Cunliffe said at an event in Brussels held by the Swiss Finance Council.

He added it was unclear why there was such a disconnect between the economic data and the yield curve, but that it could reflect markets viewing low growth and low inflation as a ‘new normal’. (Reporting by Huw Jones, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.