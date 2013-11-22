FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Dale says lack of trust in banks holding back recovery
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
November 22, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of England's Dale says lack of trust in banks holding back recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British businesses’ lack of confidence in banks since the financial crisis is holding back economic recovery, the Bank of England’s chief economist Spencer Dale said on Friday.

In an interview with BBC local radio in Merseyside, northwest England, Dale said many firms felt unable to rely on banks after they were unable to access credit in the 2008-09 financial crisis.

“They are less willing to expose themselves to banks. They prefer instead to hoard levels of cash and insure themselves. That is one of the factors that is holding back our recovery,” Dale said.

Despite this, Britain’s economy had turned a corner and was now recovering from the financial crisis, Dale said. He also reiterated that the central bank would not raise interest rates until the economy was back to full strength.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.