FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England "should be nervous" about house prices - Dale
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
April 30, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of England "should be nervous" about house prices - Dale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s housing market is not showing signs of being in a price bubble at the moment but policymakers “should be nervous” about the pace of the recovery, the Bank of England’s outgoing chief economist Spencer Dale said on Wednesday.

Dale, speaking to members of parliament, said the increasing share of mortgages at high loan-to-income ratios pointed to increasing momentum in housing market.

“We know we should be nervous about what’s going on in the housing market,” he added.

Dale is due to step down as the BoE’s chief economist in June to take up a post at the Bank in charge of overseeing potential risks to the economy from the banking sector. (Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; writing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.