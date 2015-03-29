FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England, ECB strike data sharing deal over central counterparties
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England, ECB strike data sharing deal over central counterparties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England and the European Central Bank have struck a deal to enhance sharing information about central counterparties located in Britain that have significant euro-denominated business, the BoE said on Sunday.

They have also agreed to extend their standing swap line to provide multi-currency support to central counterparties, it said in a statement. As a result, both parties had agreed to end any legal action related to the subject.

“These agreements not only strengthen financial stability across the EU, but also secure a very important principle of non-discrimination of countries outside the Eurozone, including Britain,” finance minister George Osborne said in a separate statement. “This is vital to our relationship with the Eurozone, and is another step forward in terms of a reformed EU.” (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.