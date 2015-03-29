Bank of England, ECB strike data sharing deal over central counterparties

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England and the European Central Bank have struck a deal to enhance sharing information about central counterparties located in Britain that have significant euro-denominated business, the BoE said on Sunday.

They have also agreed to extend their standing swap line to provide multi-currency support to central counterparties, it said in a statement. As a result, both parties had agreed to end any legal action related to the subject.

“These agreements not only strengthen financial stability across the EU, but also secure a very important principle of non-discrimination of countries outside the Eurozone, including Britain,” finance minister George Osborne said in a separate statement. “This is vital to our relationship with the Eurozone, and is another step forward in terms of a reformed EU.” (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Susan Thomas)