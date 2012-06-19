FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE to offer 5 bln stg of funding to banks on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 19, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

BoE to offer 5 bln stg of funding to banks on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would offer 5 billion pounds of six-month funding at its first extended collateral term repo operation (ECTR) on Wednesday, designed to provide liquidity to British banks affected by the euro zone debt crisis.

Last week BoE Governor Mervyn King said that he was activating the scheme, which was set up in December and originally intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts to kick-start Britain’s faltering recovery.

It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use, including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of asset-backed commercial paper.

Five billion pounds a month was the minimum amount the BoE said that it would provide, but many analysts had expected more .

Short sterling futures - which rose by around 20 ticks after the ECTR was activated last week - fell by around 5 ticks after the news of the operation’s size to turn negative on the day. Gilt futures also extended losses.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.