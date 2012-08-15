BoE allots 1.5 bln stg of 6-month funds

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it allotted 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) of 6-month funds to banks at its extended collateral term repo (ECTR) on Wednesday, far below the 5 billion pounds it was prepared to make available.

The BoE allotted funds at the minimum spread of 25 basis points over the BoE’s Bank Rate, currently 0.5 percent, and the low take-up by banks suggests limited tensions on Britain’s interbank funding market.

At the last repo on July 18, banks bid for only 4.175 billion pounds of funds.

The ECTR is designed to ensure banks have access to reasonably priced liquidity if market funds dry up.