BoE to offer 5 bln stg in ECTR liquidity operation
December 19, 2012 / 10:44 AM / in 5 years

BoE to offer 5 bln stg in ECTR liquidity operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will offer 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) of six-month funding at its extended collateral term repo operation (ECTR) on Wednesday, part of a drive to cut banks’ funding costs and get credit flowing through the economy.

Bids can be submittted between 1030 GMT and 1100 GMT. The maturity date is June 20, 2013, and the minimum bid spread is 25 basis points above the bank rate.

The central bank announced in June that it was activating the scheme as part of efforts to kick-start Britain’s faltering recovery.

It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use, including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of asset-backed commercial paper.

