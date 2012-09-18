FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE to offer 5 bln Stg in next ECTR liquidity operation
#Bank of England
September 18, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

BoE to offer 5 bln Stg in next ECTR liquidity operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will offer 5 billion pounds of six-month funding at its extended collateral term repo operation (ECTR) on Wednesday, part of efforts to bring banks’ funding costs down and get credit flowing through the economy.

However, demand for the funds have fallen in the monthly operations since the central bank launched the liquidity tool in June, and the BoE only allotted 1.5 billion pounds last month.

Results for this month’s operation are due on Wednesday shortly after 1000 GMT.

The BoE announced in June that it was activating the scheme, which was set up in December and was originally intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts to kick-start Britain’s faltering recovery.

It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use, including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of asset-backed commercial paper.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
