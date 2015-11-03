FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Non-exec directors need greater means to challenge execs - BoE
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Non-exec directors need greater means to challenge execs - BoE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Non-executive directors of companies need to be given greater means to challenge senior managers as a way of improving accountability in firms, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday.

Bailey, who heads the BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority, said alarm bells ring for regulators when senior executives become too sensitive to feedback from non-executive directors.

“Non-executives should not be left to find the answers for themselves, and they should not feel that they have to do so out of a lack of sufficient confidence in what they are being told,” he said in a speech at the Westminster Business Forum in London.

“In other words, they should not be pointed towards the haystack with warm wishes for the search ahead.” (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.