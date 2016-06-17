Bank of England says to work with financial technology firms on central banking projects

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it was setting up a new unit to work with financial technology firms to find ways to tackle central banking problems.

“(This) will offer firms the chance to demonstrate their solutions for real issues facing us as policymakers, together with the valuable ‘first client’ reference that comes with it,” the BoE said.

BoE Governor Mark Carney had originally planned to make the announcement on Thursday at a major speech in the City of London, which was curtailed after the killing of British lawmaker Jo Cox. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, writing by David Milliken)