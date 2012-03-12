EMBARGO BoE's Fisher says FPC will not stop financial crises

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s new Financial Policy Committee is more likely to succeed in reducing the cost of financial crises rather than stopping them altogether, senior BoE official Paul Fisher said on Monday.

Fisher, who sits on the FPC as well as the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, also warned that the new body was likely to be better at “taking away the punchbowl” during future financial crises than speeding recovery from the current one.

The FPC held its first meeting in June last year, and from 2013 it will be the body taking the broadest overview of financial regulation in Britain, tackling problems that affect the whole financial system rather than just individual firms.

Later this month the 11-member FPC is expected to recommend to the government the legal powers it needs to do its work.

However, Fisher was keen to play down expectations for the new body in his speech to alumni from the University of Warwick, which did not address monetary policy issues.

“Just as monetary policy makers will never be able to abolish the business cycle, financial policy makers will never be able to abolish the credit cycle,” Fisher said.

“The best contribution we can make to financial stability is probably in making the system as a whole more resilient, so that the costs of any specific financial instability shocks are reduced,” he continued.

The FPC has put tools such as variable bank capital levels on its short-list for potential powers. While these should in theory be able to act symmetrically - curbing credit growth in a boom and slowing falls in a slump - Fisher said that in practice this was likely to be hard.

“It might prove much harder to get a bank to allow capital, or even capital ratios, to decline when the markets are looking nervously to see who is least well capitalised,” he said, adding that there was scant precedent to guide the BoE.

“To my knowledge, relatively little has been written about ‘how to cure the hangover after the party has ended’ - which of course is the situation we find ourselves in today,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Ron Askew)