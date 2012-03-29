FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Fisher urges banks to ready more collateral
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
March 29, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 6 years

BoE's Fisher urges banks to ready more collateral

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Banks should continue to build up the amount of collateral they have pre-approved for use in the Bank of England’s emergency liquidity scheme, BoE executive director for markets Paul Fisher said on Thursday.

Fisher, who also sits on the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the BoE’s main emergency liquidity scheme, the ‘discount window facility’, now has about 265 billion pounds of collateral pre-approved, which would enable the BoE to inject around 160 billion pounds of liquidity.

“Although not a substitute for firms building up their own holdings of high quality liquid assets to a more satisfactory level, that represents a very substantial ‘war chest’ of potential liquidity in the event of significant adverse shocks,” Fisher said.

“The extent of pre-positioning varies across firms, however, and we hope to continue to both sign up new counterparties and encourage firms to increase further the quantity of pre-positioned collateral over time,” he added.

Firms should not be stigmatised if they use the discount window facility, Fisher said, as the BoE only lends to banks it deems solvent.

Fisher did not address monetary policy in his speech, which is to be delivered to a conference of asset-liability managers taking place in London.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.