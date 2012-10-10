FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Fisher: Regulation will be tailored to wider economy needs
October 10, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

BoE's Fisher: Regulation will be tailored to wider economy needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulation will be tailored to the needs of the wider economy under changes coming in next year, Bank of England Executive Director for Markets Paul Fisher was quoted as saying in the Scotsman newspaper on Wednesday.

“The objective is to stop the party from getting out of hand, but we are starting at the hangover stage,” Fisher, who is also a member of the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee, told the paper.

“We are having to design a new framework for policy at a time when we don’t want to restrict the growth out of recession.” The Scotsman did not provide Fisher’s direct quotes in full.

