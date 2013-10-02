FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Fisher sees no housing bubble, warns on borrowing
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
October 2, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of England's Fisher sees no housing bubble, warns on borrowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s housing market is picking up speed and although there is no sign yet of a property price bubble, borrowers and lenders should be careful not to overstretch themselves, a Bank of England policymaker said on Wednesday.

“Let me assure you that the Bank will not be complacent about allowing financial stability risks to build through an over-expansion of the housing market,” Paul Fisher, the BoE’s executive director for markets, was due to say in a speech.

“Both borrowers and lenders need to be careful not to over-stretch themselves.”

Fisher also said a rise in short-term British interest rates in financial markets may have been exacerbated by poor liquidity and they could decouple from U.S. rates in future.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.