September 27, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

BoE's Fisher sees CPI at 2.5 pct for 2-3 yrs-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher expects British inflation to stay around its current 2.5 percent rate for about two to three years, he was quoted as saying in an interview with the Sun newspaper on Thursday.

He also forecast “a very strong gross domestic product number” in the third quarter, according to the paper, which did not provide the direct quotes in full.

Fisher added that the recently started Funding for Lending Scheme was uncapped and likely to pump 60-100 billion pounds ($97-161 billion) into the British economy.

“The banks now really have an incentive to go out there and lend. We think there are credit-hungry businesses out there. It’s difficult to see there are any excuses left,” he said.

