Bank of England's Fisher sees glimmers of hope for UK economy

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy still needs support from more central bank asset purchases although there are some signs that growth should pick up this year after two years of stagnation, a senior Bank of England official said.

“We need some sort of background level of QE to see us through this period, particularly while FLS (Funding for Lending Scheme) has its full impact for the remainder of this year,” Fisher said in an interview published on Tuesday by the Herald, a Scottish newspaper.

Fisher was one of a minority of three members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee who voted for more asset purchases in February and March.