FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Fisher sees glimmers of hope for UK economy
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
April 9, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of England's Fisher sees glimmers of hope for UK economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy still needs support from more central bank asset purchases although there are some signs that growth should pick up this year after two years of stagnation, a senior Bank of England official said.

“We need some sort of background level of QE to see us through this period, particularly while FLS (Funding for Lending Scheme) has its full impact for the remainder of this year,” Fisher said in an interview published on Tuesday by the Herald, a Scottish newspaper.

Fisher was one of a minority of three members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee who voted for more asset purchases in February and March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.