RPT-Bank of England's Fisher:must push lenders to pass on lower costs

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said on Wednesday that the bank’s funding for lending scheme (FLS) was having an effect on the economy but that it must keep pressing lenders to pass on their lower funding costs.

“Individual banks are now awash with liquidity ... and there is no constraint on lending,” said Fisher, a member of the British central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

He said that while he did not want to see still-high house prices rising, he did want to see the number of transactions grow in order to boost demand.

“All our policies are geared at trying to get growth into the economy. We’re not trying to boost house prices for their own sake,” Fisher told a business conference.

Fisher said the economy was slowly expanding again, adding that growth in the second quarter of the year was “looking very good”.

Britain’s economy has essentially flatlined for most of the last two years, narrowly avoiding its third dip into recession in the space of five years, and is expected to eke out tepid growth at best through next year.

Fisher is among the minority of MPC members who have voted since February for the central bank to buy more bonds with newly minted money to aid the economy’s recovery.

In The Times newspaper on Wednesday, Fisher said that recent market gyrations showed investors had belatedly realised that a U.S. recovery may be likely but that the UK was still one or two years behind.

Fisher also told the conference that uncertainty over the future of part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland was holding back investment in the bank.

Fisher said in The Times that it may require a two-year programme to sell RBS but that it was not impossible to achieve. Outgoing BoE Governor Mervyn King has suggested the part-nationalised bank should be broken into two.