BoE's Fisher says no one on MPC pushing for higher rates
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

BoE's Fisher says no one on MPC pushing for higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - No member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee is pushing for an imminent increase in interest rates, policymaker Paul Fisher said in a BBC radio interview on Wednesday.

“There has been no push for that on the committee at all,” Fisher said when asked if any member was urging others to consider a rate rise.

“We’re very open and transparent about dissent on the committee and if there was any indication that people wanted to put rates up, you would see that both in the minutes and in public comments,” he added.

Minutes of the MPC’s Feb. 5-6 meeting released earlier on Wednesday showed a unanimous vote in favour of keeping rates at the record low 0.5 percent where they have been since 2009.

But some economists expressed surprise that there was not more detail on policymakers’ views about how much slack there is in Britain’s economy, and the BoE’s new guidance strategy.

