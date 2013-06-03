FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England reports 300 mln stg fall in FLS lending in Q1
#Bank of England
June 3, 2013 / 8:48 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of England reports 300 mln stg fall in FLS lending in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England reported a 300 million pound ($455 million) fall in net lending by banks and building societies taking part in its Funding for Lending Scheme in the first three months of 2013, but forecast a pick-up later in the year.

Banks have drawn down 16.453 billion pounds of cheap funds from the FLS since it opened last August, but net lending over the period has still fallen by 1.790 billion pounds.

“The picture of flat lending growth overall is broadly as expected at this stage, reflecting reductions in some legacy portfolios being roughly offset in aggregate by expanding new lending,” said Paul Fisher, the BoE’s executive director for markets.

“The plans of the FLS participants suggest that net lending volumes will pick up gradually through the remainder of 2013,” he added.

