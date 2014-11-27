FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drop in UK lending to small businesses slows under BoE scheme
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
November 27, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Drop in UK lending to small businesses slows under BoE scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Lending to small businesses by banks in Britain taking part in the Bank of England’s Funding for Lending Scheme fell at a slower pace in the third quarter of 2014 than earlier in the year, the BoE said on Thursday.

Small business lending by lenders taking part in the FLS -- which is designed to boost credit to businesses -- dropped 128 million pounds ($202 million) in the three months to September, a smaller fall than earlier in the year and for much of 2013.

Total lending, which included credit to large firms and some other lending, sank by 2.430 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6348 British pound) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.