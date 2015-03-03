FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England fired FX chief for series of misjudgements - Carney
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 3, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of England fired FX chief for series of misjudgements - Carney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England dismissed its former chief foreign exchange dealer last year because of a series of inappropriate actions including the sharing of a confidential Bank document, BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

Martin Mallett was fired in November at the same time the Bank announced the findings of an independent review into what its staff knew of attempts by foreign exchange traders at leading banks to manipulate currency rates.

The BoE inquiry had previously said that Mallett failed to escalate his concerns about possible rigging of the market, but that his dismissal was not related to the scandal.

Carney told lawmakers in Britain’s parliament that the review of millions of emails, chats, phone conversations had revealed at least 20 examples of misjudgements by Mallett including violations of the Bank’s information technology and confidentiality policies.

On one occasion, Mallett shared a confidential Bank document and the investigation found that he had given his personal opinion about eventual Bank policy which could have been misjudged by market participants, Carney said.

He also used inappropriate language on multiple occasions and included inappropriate attachments on emails, he said.

Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.