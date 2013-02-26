UK re-appoints Haldane to Bank of England watchdog

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Senior Bank of England policymaker Andy Haldane has been re-appointed to the central bank’s Financial Policy Committee for three years from April 1, when the committee formally takes on the job of ensuring financial stability.

The FPC, which has been running on an interim basis since 2011, will get broad powers to regulate how much credit is flowing into the economy and to clamp down on potentially destabilising hotspots in sectors such as property.

Haldane is the central bank’s executive director for financial stability, and has been a member of the FPC since the start.