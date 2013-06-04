FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England external financial regulators fret over growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 4, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of England external financial regulators fret over growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The three new external members of the Bank of England’s financial sector watchdog expressed worries on Tuesday about striking the right balance between regulation and growth.

In written statements to a parliament appointment hearing, Clara Furse, Richard Sharp and Martin Taylor all talked about ensuring the right trade-off between tough regulation and growth - a trade-off often played down by BoE staff.

“There are signs of a modest economic recovery and I think it’s important that what the FPC does does not undermine that recovery,” Furse told parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

Sharp and Taylor also said it would be useful for the Financial Policy Committee to have the power to control bank leverage, something Britain’s government has denied the supervisory body.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.