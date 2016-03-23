FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BoE to detail stress tests, buy-to-let mortgage rules on Tuesday
March 23, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BoE to detail stress tests, buy-to-let mortgage rules on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would publish details of its 2016 bank stress tests and its work on buy-to-let mortgage underwriting standards on March 29.

The documents will be released at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), alongside the policy statement of its quarterly Financial Policy Committee meeting. The FPC statement had previously been scheduled for release at 0830 GMT.

The BoE and Britain’s finance ministry have sought to control growth in the country’s buy-to-let market which has added to a scarcity of homes for owner-occupiers. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

