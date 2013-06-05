FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UK lawmakers express 'serious concerns' about Bank of England appointment
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UK lawmakers express 'serious concerns' about Bank of England appointment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to clarify Fortis did buy a stake in ABN AMRO)

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British legislators said on Wednesday that they had “serious concerns” about the appointment of former London Stock Exchange chief executive Clara Furse to a Bank of England regulatory committee.

Lawmakers on the lower house of parliament’s Treasury Committee challenged Furse in a hearing on Tuesday over her role as a non-executive director at Belgian bank Fortis during its purchase of a stake in rival ABN AMRO, which forced Fortis to seek a state bailout.

“The Committee expressed serious concerns about the appointment of Dame Clara Furse,” the committee said in a report on Wednesday into her appointment to serve on the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee, which monitors risks threatening financial stability in Britain.

However, the Treasury Committee said that despite these reservations, it concluded that she had sufficient professional competence and personal independence to take up the role.

It reached a similar conclusion for two other nominees, former Barclays chief executive Martin Taylor and former Goldman Sachs executive Richard Sharp. (Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.