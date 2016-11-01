FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bank of England FPC member Furse steps down to join HSBC
November 1, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 10 months ago

Bank of England FPC member Furse steps down to join HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Clara Furse has stepped down from the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, the central bank said on Tuesday, shortly before bank HSBC announced her appointment as chair of its UK ring-fenced bank.

Furse's role at the BoE included being a decision-maker on capital requirements for Britain's banking system. She was reappointed to serve a further term on the FPC less than a year ago.

"The Committee has benefited greatly from Clara's expertise in banking and financial markets and from her unique insights as a market practitioner," BoE Governor Mark Carney said.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg

