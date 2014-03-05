FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney, other officials to face FX probe questions-lawmaker
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

BoE's Carney, other officials to face FX probe questions-lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and other officials from the central bank will face questions next week from lawmakers about the BoE’s probe into what it knew about alleged wrongdoing in foreign exchange markets, a lawmaker said.

Carney is due to speak to parliament’s Treasury Committee on Tuesday, a regular appearance to discuss the BoE’s latest inflation report, and will be asked then about the probes, said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the committee.

He said in a statement that the Bank’s oversight body should have been involved earlier in the investigations.

“Indeed, it appears to have taken the suspension of a Bank employee for the Oversight Committee to be fully engaged,” Tyrie said.

Earlier the BoE said it suspended a staff member on Wednesday as part of an internal investigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.